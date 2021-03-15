CM reviews progress on highways projects

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday presided over a meeting at his office to review progress on different ongoing construction and repair projects of highways as well as plans for constructing new roads in the province.

He approved construction and expansion projects of four major provincial highways, said a handout issued here. Usman Buzdar ordered for expediting work on these four projects. He said that the Communications and Works Department should complete the projects related matters within a stipulated time-frame. The CM said that the foundation of Chichawatni, Rajhana, Pir Mahal, Chowk Azam, Layyah and Taunsa 204-km-long dual carriageway project would be laid this year, which would make transportation much easier. The 107-km-long Jhang bypass, Shorkot Road project would soon be launched, whichwould not only facilitate people of Jhang and Shorkot but also benefit those living in adjoining areas. The 150-km-long Depalpur, Pakpattan, Vehari Road project would also start soon, he added. The 75-km-long Hasilpur, Bahawalnagar Road project has been principally approved, he added.

The chief minister said that Sahiwal would be linked with the motorway at a cost of Rs250 million, adding that there was a plan to link Chichawatni with the motorway as well. Usman Buzdar said that in the second phase of Naya Pakistan Manzilain Aasan programme, 154 schemes of 1,076-km-long rural roads were being constructed and expanded all over the province at a cost of Rs15 billion. Work on 43-kmp-long Gujranwala-Sheikhupura road had already been started while work on Wazirabad, Sambrial, Sialkot road would also start soon. He said that there would be a third-party audit of each project.

Senate: MNA from Khushab Malik Ehsan Ullah Tiwana called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and discussed political situation and development issues of Khushab. Ehsan Ullah congratulated the chief minister on the victory of Chairman and Deputy Chairman in Senate election.

The chief minister said Senate election has exposed so-called opposition. He said PM Imran Khan has knocked down his opponents with his political wisdom. He said the PTI is the only real and popular political force of people. He said opponents should now wait for elections 2023 calmly. He said the PTI government is implementing the agenda of public service.

Comprehensive development packages are being allocated for every district of Punjab, he said and added every backward city including Khushab will be developed. “The incumbent government is focusing on betterment of education and health sector besides infrastructure. The government is working for uplift of poor and deprived sections of society. More development projects will be launched for Punjab in the coming days, Usman Buzdar said and added he will visit Khushab soon.

Meanwhile, the chief minister attended a special ceremony as the chief guest, held at the CM Office on Sunday in connection with the Punjab Culture Day celebrations. Participants in the ceremony had donned traditional turbans. Provincial Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro presented Punjab's traditional turban to the chief minister who reciprocated the act. The CM also presented a turban to Adviser to PM Barrister Shehzad Akbar. The CM said that the culture of Punjab was rich in traditions and famous all over the world as it has deep roots in history. He said Punjabis had their own unique identity everywhere they live in the world. Celebrating and remembering culture and traditions was a sign of the living nations which take pride in their history as cultural festivals reflect the identity and individuality of each region, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the government was promoting cultural activities alongside observance of new coronavirus SOPs for providing recreational activities to people, adding that Punjab was unique as it was the hub of multifaceted cultures. He said that love, peace, brotherhood, unity and tolerance were the hallmarks of the culture of Punjab.

The chief minister said that the purpose of celebrating the Punjab Culture Day was to promote love, brotherhood and unity. He said that only those nations flourish which promote their culture. The culture of Punjab has colours of affection, hospitality and kindness. He also lauded the role of Directorate General Public Relations for promoting the culture of Punjab.