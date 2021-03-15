Govt orders probe into objectionable activities of Aurat March

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has ordered inquiry into objectionable activities, which took place on the occasion of the ‘Aurat March’ as reported on social media in the federal capital on March 8.



Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri on Sunday said that the government had ordered investigations into the issue of raising blasphemous slogans and display of objectionable banners during the ‘Aurat March.’ “Pakistan is the country of faithful and no such activity in this part of the world can be allowed,” the minister said in a statement. He said they were trying to reach facts into video and other content appeared on social media with regard to objectionable activity, which took place at the ‘Aurat March’ on March 8. “Whosoever is involved in the activity will be exposed and punished according to the law,” he maintained. At the same time, the minister said the elements responsible for photo-shopped banners on social media will also be taken to task.