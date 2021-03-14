Amidst talk of third wave, no death reported in Sindh

KARACHI: Despite the rising Covid-19 cases in the country, which is being dubbed as the third wave of the pandemic in Pakistan, no death was reported in Sindh during 24 hours between Friday and Saturday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this on Saturday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in Sindh. He added that a total of 220 new cases of Covid-19 had emerged in the province during the previous 24 hours, after 8,695 tests were conducted. With no death during the 24 hours, the death toll due to the infectious disease in Sindh remained at 4,453.

Shah explained that the diagnosis of 220 new cases against 8,695 samples constituted a 2.5 per cent current detection rate. So far 3,136,213 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in Sindh, against which 261,178 cases were diagnosed, of which 96.7 per cent or 252,674 patients had recovered, including 49 during the previous 24 hours, he added.

The CM said that currently 4,051 patients were battling Covid-19 in the province, of whom 3,757 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centres and 284 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 255 patients was stated to be critical and 41 of them had been shifted onto ventilators.

According to Shah, of the 220 new cases, 99 were detected in Karachi, including 61 in District East, 12 in District South, nine each in District Korangi and District Malir, six in District Central and two in District West.