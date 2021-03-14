43 arrested in Mardan operations

MARDAN: As many as 43 people, including eight proclaimed offenders and five drug smugglers, were arrested during raids in various parts of the district on Saturday.

A spokesman for the police said that besides POs and drug dealers, three abettors in various crimes and several suspects were also nabbed in the operations, which was conducted on the directives of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan. The operations were carried out in the limits of the city, Shahbaz Garhi, Garhi Kapura, and Shergarh police stations. Over 4kg charas, 200 grams ice, 10 pistols and bullets were also recovered during the actions. He said around 17 people were booked under Tenants Act and poor security arrangements in their premises.