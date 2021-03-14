JI protest

Islamabad : Jamaat-e Islami (JI) staged a protest demonstration against objectionable and an Islam slogans at Aurat March front of the National Press Club here.

A large number residents of Islamabad and JI activists participated in the protest.

The JI Islamabad ameer Nasarullah Randhawa, secretary general Zubair Sardar, president Markazi Tanzeem Tajran Pakistan, Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry and president State Youth Parliament Shaheer Sialwi addressed the demonstration.

The protestor demanded registration of FIR against organisers and speakers for raising objectionable slogans naming Almighty Allah and the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) under Article 295 of the Constitution.

They said that organisers of Aurat March have been promoting anti-Islam agenda and liberalism in the country.

The speakers demanded forensic audit of video clips of protest demonstration and exemplary punishment to culprits.