34 die from COVID-19, 1,239 new infections

LAHORE : As many as 34 patients died from COVID-19 and another 1,239 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Saturday, the toll of fatalities rose to 5,731 in Punjab, while confirmed the number of cases of coronavirus reached 183,815 in the province.

According to the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 16,377 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,497,102 in the province.

After 5,731 fatalities and recovery of a total of 168,978 patients, including 793 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, as many as 9,106 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.

Another 6 die of COVID-19, 464 cases in TWIN CITIES: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak has started hitting population in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district much harder convincing experts to believe that a third wave of the outbreak has set in as in the last 24 hours, another six patients have died of the illness from the region from where another 464 confirmed patients have been reported.

The positivity rate from both ICT and Rawalpindi has got to the highest point recorded in 2021 as it turned out to be 4.8 per cent for Rawalpindi on Friday while in the federal capital, the positivity rate has already risen up to six per cent from one per cent.

Death of four more patients from Rawalpindi has taken death toll from the district to 668 while two more patients died of the illness from Islamabad Capital Territory from where a total of 522 patients have so far died of COVID-19.

The number of patients being tested positive from the twin cities continued to register sharp upward trend as in the last 24 hours, another 402 patients have been confirmed positive from ICT and 62 from Rawalpindi district taking tally from the region to 61,065 on Saturday.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that as many as 1358 new patients have been reported from the region in the last three days registering the highest average number of patients per day from the region in 2021.