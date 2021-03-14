close
Sun Mar 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2021

Body formed to select AKU VC

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2021

LAHORE: The president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has nominated Prof Dr Bushra Mirza as a member of the search committee for the selection of the vice-chancellor of Azad Kashmir University (AKU), Muzaffarabad.

According to the notification, the VC of Lahore College for Women University will be part of the seven-member search committee which is headed by Dr Niaz Akhtar, vice-chancellor of Punjab University.

Latest News

More From Lahore