Body formed to select AKU VC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has nominated Prof Dr Bushra Mirza as a member of the search committee for the selection of the vice-chancellor of Azad Kashmir University (AKU), Muzaffarabad.
According to the notification, the VC of Lahore College for Women University will be part of the seven-member search committee which is headed by Dr Niaz Akhtar, vice-chancellor of Punjab University.