Body formed to select AKU VC

LAHORE: The president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has nominated Prof Dr Bushra Mirza as a member of the search committee for the selection of the vice-chancellor of Azad Kashmir University (AKU), Muzaffarabad.

According to the notification, the VC of Lahore College for Women University will be part of the seven-member search committee which is headed by Dr Niaz Akhtar, vice-chancellor of Punjab University.