Shahbaz Gill summoned by LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has summoned Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on a petition challenging a criminal case Islampura police registered on his complaint.

Tahir Mobeen and two Turkish citizens-- Cemil Senocak and Yemen Yemenoglu had filed the petition. Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan heard the petition and adjourned hearing till March 15 with a direction to the investigating officer to produce the complainant on the next date.

“Learned Additional Advocate General shall ensure the compliance of this order,” said the written order of the hearing. The police registered the FIR on Jan 13, 2021 against the petitioners under section 419, 420, 468 and 471 of Pakistan Penal Code. The petitioners contended that the SAPM used his political position to get the fabricated case registered against them. A criminal complaint under defamation charge is also pending against Gill by M/s Platform Turizm Tasimacilik, a subsidiary of Al-Bayrak Group of companies. The company sought action against the prime minister’s special assistant under section 499 and 500 of Pakistan Penal Code for levelling false allegations against it.