‘Imran taking difficult decisions for Pakistan uplift’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior central leader Rana Muhammad Tanveer has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking difficult decisions to make Pakistan one of the developed countries.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of his office here, the PTI leader said they would continue to serve the people as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and provide maximum facilities to the business community. PTI MNA Dr Sami Bukhari, MPA Sadia Sohail Rana, Chief Minister's Complaints Cell Vice-Chairman Nasir Salman, PTI Lahore President and Member Kashmir Legislative Assembly Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dewan and Malik Zaheer were also present.