‘Govt spending millions of rupees on public welfare projects’

PAKPATTAN: DC Ahmad Kamal has said that the government is spending millions of rupees on the public welfare projects. He was addressing the District Coordination Committee meeting at the DC Office here on Friday. The DC told that the government was working on various uplift projects, including electricity, roads and buildings. Meanwhile, DC Ahmad Kamal said that all departments should take steps for planting maximum saplings in the district. He was addressing a meeting held in connection with Green and Clean Pakistan Drive in the district. The DC ordered to remove encroachments from bazaars and roads.

‘GOVT HAS FAILED TO DELIVER’: PML-N district president Khan Imtiaz Ali Khan and general secretary general Mehmood Khan have said that the government has failed to deliver and provide relief to the masses. Talking to reporters here, they said that inflation had made life miserable for the citizens. They said that the government should introduce people-friendly policies.