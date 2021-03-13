Hockey camp suspended

LAHORE: The camp of senior hockey players organised by Pakistan Hockey Federation at National Hockey Stadium Lahore has been called off after the DG Sports Board Punjab suspended sports activities across Punjab in view of increasing cases of coronavirus.

According to details, in view of increasing cases of corona virus, after the suspension of all sports activities across Punjab by DG Sports Board Punjab, the camp of 12 senior hockey players was suspended.

Olympian Khawaja Junaid, the head coach of the national hockey team, has instructed all the players to continue their physical fitness exercises individually.