BLA terrorist plot foiled, two arrested

QUETTA: A terrorist plot was foiled in Quetta after two alleged terrorists of proscribed Balochistan sub nationalist organization were BLA arrested along with arms and explosives.

The CTD Team Quetta were tipped off about the movement of two BLA terrorists who were on their way to Quetta to launch an attack on personnel of LEAs. Acting on the information, the CTD Quetta raided a hideout on the Link Sariab Road, Quetta, and arrested both terrorists identified as Syed Owais Shah and Jahanzaib Baloch.

According to CTD, explosives and other material used for making Improvised Explosive Devices was recovered from their possession. Both the alleged terrorists confessed that their BLA handlers had tasked them to attack LEAs besides committing other terrorist acts in Quetta. They further gave information about other members of the BLA present in Quetta, against whom more raids are being conducted. The CTD Quetta has undertaken detailed investigations after registration of FIR in PS CTD Quetta.