Four motorcyclists killed, three injured in road accidents

Four people were killed and three others wounded in road accidents in Karachi on Friday. Two people lost their lives and another was wounded after heavy machinery loaded on a truck fell on a motorcycle at Ghani Chowrangi in SITE Area. According to the SITE B Section police, the machinery loaded was not tied to the truck properly.

The casualties were taken to the Civil Hospital where the deceased persons were identified as 28-year-old Jumma Gul, son of Gul, and Saddam, 16. The truck driver managed to flee following the accident.

Separately, a man was killed while two others were wounded when a speedy dumper hit their motorcycle on the Northern Bypass. The casualties were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased was identified as 21-year-old Shayan, son of Aslam, and the injured as Hammad, 16, and Bilal, 19, the Manghopir police said. The driver escaped after the accident.

Moreover, a motorcyclist died when an unknown vehicle hit his vehicle in SITE Area. He was identified as 22-year-old Nazeer, son of Saleem. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.