314 POs held during Feb in Mardan

MARDAN: As many as 314 proclaimed offenders were arrested during the month of February in various parts of the district.

This was disclosed during a crime review meeting, chaired by District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan on Thursday.

A police spokesman said the meeting was attended by sub-divisional police officers, station house officers and other investigation officers.

The meeting was informed that besides the arrest of 314 POs, another 50 abettors in various crimes were also held. In addition, 202 drug sellers, 15 gamblers and 82 accused of aerial firing were also held last month.

Also, over 259kg charas, over 4kg heroin, 2810 grams ice, 91 litres wine, 42 Kalashnikovs, 20 Kalakovs, 18 rifles, 37 shotguns, 557 pistols and over 8000 bullets were also recovered during the operations in one month.

Zahidullah said the officials performing well would be rewarded and those found negligent would be punished.

He said that besides other issues, the police should give more attention to cases involving children and women.