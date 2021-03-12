Years-long plan of garbage disposal completed in Mardan

MARDAN: District head of Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) Engineer Amir Khan on Thursday said that the company had completed a plan for the next 35 years to safely dispose of garbage and recycle wastewater of Mardan city.

He expressed these views while giving a briefing to the media at the Mardan Press Club. Assistant Manager Customer Relations of the company Rahatullah was present.

The official added that the company was ensuring drainage, sanitation and clean water supply to 450,000 residents of Mardan.

He added that the city’s 446 km drains were cleaned in phases while 160 tonnes of garbage was being collected daily from 14 union councils.

Amir Khan said that cleanliness had improved with the launch of the company’s operations in Mardan but if the citizens cooperated, the whole Mardan could be made a model city in terms of sanitation.

He added that under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project, plans had been made for a scientific landfill site on 228 kanals of land near Chittar, on which work would start soon.

The official said that the company had set up an integrated Resource Recovery Centre on an experimental basis to make organic fertilizer from waste, in which five tons of organic fertiliser is being made from waste daily.

He added that a large-scale Integrated Resource Recovery Center would also be set up to make organic fertiliser from waste. He added that it would lead to safe disposal of waste in Mardan city.

The official said the company was providing clean water to the citizens of Mardan but due to non-payment of bills, it was facing difficulties. Amir Khan added that in some areas, bills were not being collected, against which crackdown would be started soon.

Engineer Amir Khan said that about 150 to 200 tons of garbage is being collected from Mardan city, which is disposed of safely. Appealing for the cooperation of the citizens, he said that the citizens should dispose of the garbage only once a day at the designated places so that the beauty of the city is not affected.