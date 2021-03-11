Non-existent vaccination centre at Regi, Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A number of people aged 65 and above turned up at a health outlet at Regi in the provincial capital after being informed to reach there for vaccination against Covid-19, but they returned disappointed as no arrangements had been made there for the purpose.

One of them was 88 years old Munfaat Khan, who lives in Hayatabad, Peshawar. “My name was officially registered for vaccination on February 16 and on March 8 I was informed that I will be vaccinated at the Rural Health Centre in Regi township in Peshawar. Many other old people had also reached there but the hospital staff told us that they had no arrangements for vaccination,” he told The News.

Munfaat Khan, whose son is a doctor, said he registered his complaint on phone no of 1166 meant for the vaccination. He said he also shared his ordeal with the police. “I met the doctor in charge of the hospital in Regi before returning home and asked him we were asked to come there when no arrangement for vaccination had been made. He had no answer and expressed his unawareness about it,” he added.

According to Munfaat Khan, he also sent a text message to the concerned health authorities that said “shame on you” for causing trouble to old people. “In comparison, I was told the vaccination arrangements at the Hayatabad Medical Complex and Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar were much better. My wife who is bed-ridden due to illness was taken to Hayatabad Medical Complex and I was told the arrangements there were of high standard,” he said.