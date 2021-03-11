Bilawal seeks support from senators

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Chairman Senate, Salim Mandviwalla, on Wednesday evening hosted a dinner reception for senators.

The dinner reception was attended by the senators from both sides of the aisle including Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PDM candidates for chairman of Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, and for the deputy chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Farhatullah Babar, retiring senators and newly-elected senators of the PML-N and other parties of the PDM, besides senators from the treasury benches. The dinner reception was also attended by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani for a short time. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari went to the senators and sought their support for the PDM’s candidates for chairman and deputy chairman Senate.