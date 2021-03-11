Task force reviews KP’s security situation, progress on uplift schemes

PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Wednesday reviewed the overall security situation in the province and the progress being made on developmental schemes.

An official handout said that the meeting of the Provincial Task Force was held with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. The meeting also discussed matters related to administration, good governance and merger of the tribal districts.

The meeting was given sector-wise briefings by the quarters concerned. It was informed that Mohmand district had an overall developmental portfolio worth Rs45 billion and work was in progress on a number of developmental projects.

The meeting was informed that developmental schemes worth Rs21 billion have been reflected in the Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP) and schemes worth Rs19 billion have been reflected in the provincial Annual Development Programme (ADP) for Mohmand district.

The forum was informed that education, health, communications, agriculture, drinking water supply and other social sectors had been given top priority in the development portfolio of Mohmand.

Besides provincial cabinet members Akbar Ayub and Kamran Bangash, the meeting was attended by Corps Commander Peshawar Lt-Gen Nauman Mahmood, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi, Inspector General Frontier Corps North, Maj. General Adil Yamin Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, administrative secretaries of departments and other civil and military officials.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief minister directed the authorities concerned for necessary steps to ensure the availability of all missing facilities in the health care facilities and educational institutions of Mohmand by the end of the current financial year

Mahmood Khan directed the officials concerned to ensure the commencement of classes from the upcoming academic year in all the newly completed education institutions in Mohmand as well as other merged districts.

He also directed the high-ups to strengthen the Mines and Mineral Development Department in Mohmand and establish the district setup of its Inspectorate and Commissionerate in the district with the aim to streamline matters related to the marble industry there.

The chief minister directed the officials of Mines and Communications Departments to work out a project for the construction of a dedicated access road from the Mohmand Marble City to Northern Bypass in Peshawar in order to facilitate the transportation of refined marble from Mohmand to other parts of the province.