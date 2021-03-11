Two anti-corruption dept officials suspended

KARACHI: Two officers of Sindh Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment (E&ACE) have been suspended for initiating inquiries against two officers of District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South, Karachi.

According to the official correspondence of the Department copies of which are available with The News, two assistant directors of Sindh Anti-Corruption Department, Allah Bux Korejo and Saddam Wassan, have been directed to report to Services, General Administration and Coordination Department(SGA&CD), Sindh.

Korejo, posted at the office of E&ACE chairman, following the directions of the chairman issued notice to Municipal Commissioner South Akhtar Shaikh for bringing of record of development works carried out under his supervision. Later, Korejo was forced to withdraw his notice. Besides suspension an inquiry has also been initiated against him.

Inquiry Officer Saddam had initiated an inquiry against the superintendent engineer of District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South. According to the sources of Sindh Anti-Corruption DMC South was allocated Rs1.35 billion for development works in district South, Rs3.33 billion for salaries of employees, Rs309.3 million for contingencies and Rs442.8 million for repair and maintenance; both the inquiry officers issued notices to the municipal commissioner and SE asking the details of the mentioned amount and submitting the record.

This reporter approached Minister Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment Jam Ikram Dharejo, Chairman Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment Iqbal Memon, Spokesman of E&ACE Moeendin and private Secretary to Minister Zafar Lahbar; called at their official and then cell numbers and sent them a detailed text message on the subject and waited for seven days for version but till the filing of this story, all avoided responding.