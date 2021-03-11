Strikes disrupt bus services in London, Manchester

LONDON: Bus passengers in two of the UK’s biggest cities have been warned they face disruption throughout March because of a series of strikes over pay and conditions.

Unite warned that the action in London and Manchester will have an increasing impact as schools reopen and more people return to offices and shops.

The union’s members at Go North West in Manchester are in the second week of an all-out strike, while Unite is taking action against French bus company RATP and its three subsidiaries in the capital – London United, London Sovereign and Quality Line.

Talks aimed at resolving the London dispute have failed to break the deadlock.

Workers at London Sovereign, who operate bus services in North West London were striking on Wednesday, while further walkouts across the three subsidiaries will be held on March 17, 24 and 31.

Unite regional officer Michelle Braveboy said: “Bus drivers are not taking strike action during a pandemic lightly, this is a last resort as RATP has refused to enter into meaningful negotiations. The latest strikes will inevitably cause serious disruption across the London bus network but I hope that passengers will understand this is the result of RATP’s greed.

“RATP is using the Covid pandemic as cover for attacking drivers’ pay and conditions. It is expecting drivers to do the same work for lower pay.

“Future strikes could still be called off but it is a question of will. RATP need to table improved offers and talks could then resume.”