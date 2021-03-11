Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme: 589 allotment letters distributed among low-income people

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme distributed allotment letters of plots among low-income people after computerized balloting.

The minister distributed allotment letters of 400 three-marla and 189 five-marla plots in Hazro, Attock district among the lucky applicants. The ceremony was held in this regard under the auspices of the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA). Parliamentary Secretary Housing Taimoor Masood, DG PHATA Asif Ch, General Secretary Housing Task Force Atif Ayub, Deputy Director Abu Bakar and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

The minister congratulated the allottees and said that these plots are being provided to the low-income people at the rate of Rs 1,14,000 per marla. 60 per cent work of this housing scheme has been completed. The plot price will be received in two years monthly installments in order to facilitate the allottees, he said.

He said that 459 applications were received for three-marla plots and 950 applications for five-marla plots and computerised balloting was held with the help of the Punjab Information Technology Board.

Steps are being taken to provide low-cost plots and houses to the people in other districts of the province as well under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, he concluded.

Meanwhile, half of the 4,000 apartments to be constructed under LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments project, in connection with the Prime Minister's programme for construction of five million houses, will be allotted to the citizens nominated by Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority.

The authority will provide a subsidy of Rs 300,000 per person to those who qualify for allotment. The subsidy amount will be transferred directly to the ESCROW account of the project. In this regard, an MoU was signed between Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHADA).

Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider, LDA Vice Chairman SM Imran, Wasa Lahore Vice Chairman Sh Imtiaz Mahmood and other concerned persons were also present at the occasion.

The MoU was signed by Executive Director Projects Brig (retd) Amanat Ali Khan on behalf of NAPHADA and Additional Director General Urban Planning Rana Tika Khan on behalf of LDA. Speaking on the occasion, SM Imran said that under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the LDA and the Bank of Punjab had earlier signed an agreement to provide affordable housing to the citizens on easy installments. He said that LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments project would prove to be a trend setter. The financial model of this project would serve as a precedent for the construction of affordable housing in the country, he added.