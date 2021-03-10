Pak-Turk Friendship Association launching planned

PESHAWAR: The Pak-Turk Friendship Association has been formed to enhance the people-to-people contacts whose proper ceremony will be held soon.

Salim Saifullah Khan, Honorary Consul-General of Turkey, disclosed this while talking to a group of students from the University of Peshawar led by Muhammad Abbas Jehan, Aiman Bashir, Umar Khan and Laraib Farhat.

The students briefed Salim Saifullah on the proposed Pak-Turk Youth Club under the auspicious of Community Services Programme of the university to strengthen Pakistan and Turkey relations in education, cultural and establishment of Research Institute.

The honorary consul-general of Turkey appreciated the idea and offered all possible support in this regard. He advised the students to work on the modalities to achieve the desired results.

Salim Saifullah said there were many opportunities for collaboration between the two brotherly nations which could be explored by improving people-to-people contacts