Tanda Dam being developed into tourist resort

PESHAWAR: Provincial government and Pakistan Army’s 9 Division have started promoting tourism in Kohat district through a joint venture with the development of Tanda Dam and solarisation of 6km Allah Hu Trail.

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash visited Tanda Dam in Kohat and announced to develop it for tourists and to start water sports activities for tourists.

A handout said the purpose of the visit was to take step to promote tourism at Tanda Dam, with the collaboration between the provincial government and 9 Division Pakistan Army, Kohat.

During the visit, Ziaullah Bangash received a briefing on the progress made so far in providing facilities for the tourists and procurement of equipment including boats for water sports at Tanda Dam.

‘’This is a big project to promote tourism in Kohat, which is being launched under public-private partnership and it is the best gift from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and Pakistan Army,” said Ziaullah Bangash.

Ziaullah Bangash inaugurated the solarization of Gulshanabad Chowk to Allah Hu Trail, 6km road, completed under the KP government and 9 Division of the Pakistan Army.

‘’Allah Hu Trail is an excellent and beautiful tourist destination in Kohat where solarization will attract more tourists to the trail to enjoy the beautiful weather and view panoramic scenery in the evening, Ziaullah Bangash said.

He said the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 9 Division Pakistan Army Kohat were working together for providing more facilities to tourists in Kohat and promote tourism in the region.

Moreover, Ziaullah Bangash appreciated the leaders of Bustikhel tribe for providing space in the public interest so that the people have access to the recreational place in Kohat.