DPO asks cops to treat people with respect

BARA: District Police Officer (DPO) of Khyber, Waseem Riaz, on Tuesday urged the cops to treat the people with respect.

Talking to reporters during his visit to Bara Police Station here, he thanked the local tribal elders and politicians for the warm reception.

The official said that he was happy to be among the tribal people of Bara, who had offered unprecedented sacrifices for the restoration of peace.

“Now it is our duty to help to maintain the atmosphere of peace so that people could do their businesses,” he added.

He urged the cops at the Bara Police Station to treat the complainants with respect.

The DPO asked the policemen to have good communication skills so that they could better perform their duty.

Waseem Riaz said strict departmental action would be taken against the cops found misusing their authority or harassing the people.