Sufis praised for spreading Islam in subcontinent

NOWSHERA: The 379th Urs celebrations of Kaka Sahib concluded at Ziarat Kaka Sahib. A large number of devotees from across the country attended the 10-day Urs celebrations. Earthen lamps were lighted in and around the shrine to pay homage to the Sufi saint.

The concluding ceremony was held at the Jamia Mosque, Darbar-e-Kaka Sahib.

Patron-in-Chief of the Kakakhel tribe Barrister Mian Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel was the chief guest while Pir Rahmat Karim of Dag Ismailkhel presided over the ceremony.

Newly-elected Member Provincial Assembly Ikhtiar Wali Khan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam local leader Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani and others also spoke on the occasion.

Mian Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel hoisted the flag and replaced the traditional shawl on the shrine of the Sufi saint.

Mian Feroz Shah and other Ulema also shed light on the role of the saint who spread the message of love and tolerance.

The speakers said that hundreds of people embraced Islam at the hands of the saint. They said that the life of Kaka Sahib was a model for the followers of Islam.

The speakers said that 379 years had passed since the saint had left this world but he was still alive in the hearts of his devotees, disciples and people of his tribe.

MPA Ikhtiar Wali said that Islam spread in every nook and corner of the Indian subcontinent because of untiring efforts of the Ulema and Sufis.

He said the land of Nowshera was famous for Sufis and religious scholars, who spread the true spirit of the religion of Islam.

Pir of Pir Sabaq, Maulana Bashir Ahmad, was the chief guest of the second session of the concluding ceremony.

Pirzada Junaid Amin, Maulana Abdul Baqi, Maulana Waliullah and others spoke on the occasion and shed light on the life of Kaka Sahib and his forefathers.

Hussain Shah Qadri, Salamat Qadri, Qari Zainul Abideen Madni, Mufti Fazlullah Jan recited naats and paid homage to the saint. The Urs celebrations concluded by offering collective prayers.