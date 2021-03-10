Man shot dead

PESHAWAR: One man was shot dead on the Charsadda Road while police were investigating the death of a woman in Hayatabad.

The police said a young man identified as Kamran was killed when unidentified criminals opened fire on him in the limits of Khazana Police Station. The family of the deceased told the police they had no enmity.

Meanwhile, police were investigating the mysterious death of a woman in Hayatabad. She was said to be working for an international organisation.