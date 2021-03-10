Three shot dead in Karak over enmity

KARAK: An old enmity on Tuesday left three persons, a man and his two sons, dead in the Kanodkhel area of Karak district in the limits of Karak Police Station.

Police sources said that Najeebullah and his two sons Munibullah and Rehmanullah were shot dead allegedly by rivals.

The local people shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital Karak and these were handed over to their relatives for burial after autopsy. The relatives of the victims family lodged a first information report at the Karak Police Station against rivals.