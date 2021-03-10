Students awarded certificates, medals at ceremony

MARDAN: Medals and certificates were distributed to students at the annual prize distribution and farewell ceremony at Iqra School and College in Par Hoti area on Tuesday.

School’s managing director Mushtaq Seemab, principal Manzoorul Haq, trade union leader Ihsan Bacha and parents of students attended the event, with District Police Officer Zahidullah as chief guest.

Speaking as chief guest, Zahidullah said that the promotion of education would help resolve social issues and eliminate crimes.

He asked students to focus on education and avoid involvement in anti-social activities.

“Besides other issues, the students need to stay away from drugs, which spoil their health and future,” he added.