close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2021

Students awarded certificates, medals at ceremony

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2021

MARDAN: Medals and certificates were distributed to students at the annual prize distribution and farewell ceremony at Iqra School and College in Par Hoti area on Tuesday.

School’s managing director Mushtaq Seemab, principal Manzoorul Haq, trade union leader Ihsan Bacha and parents of students attended the event, with District Police Officer Zahidullah as chief guest.

Speaking as chief guest, Zahidullah said that the promotion of education would help resolve social issues and eliminate crimes.

He asked students to focus on education and avoid involvement in anti-social activities.

“Besides other issues, the students need to stay away from drugs, which spoil their health and future,” he added.

Latest News

More From Peshawar