Robbers gang busted in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The police claimed to have arrested a robbers gang along with its ringleader and recovered the cash and other valuables.

“We have arrested five members of the gang involved in robberies and killings during the car snatching incidents in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces,” Asif Bahadar, the district police officer, said at a presser here on Tuesday.

He said that Mohammad Naseem, the alleged ringleader, and Gul Sheeraz, Jehanzeb, Mohammad Tufail and Mohammad Bilal were arrested from a mountainous hideout in the Balakot tehsil.

“The gangsters snatched cash and other valuables from a local and fled but a police party led by the station house officer of Balakot chased them and arrested them from the hideout. The arms, robbed cash and other valuables were recovered from them,” said Bahadar.

He said the gang was wanted in 16 robberies in Hazara division and Muzaffarabad alone.

“We have sought details of robberies and other crimes from the rest of the districts in KP and other provinces which would be shared with the media,” said the official.

He said the ringleader, Mohammad Naseem had allegedly killed one Mohammad Alam after booking his car for Ghizer in Gilgit-Baltistan.