TME celebrates Women’s Day

Islamabad: The Millennium Education (TME) celebrated the International Women`s Day at One World Campus, E-11/4, says a press release. In keeping with the UN, the theme of International Women’s Day was Women in leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World.”

The occasion was graced by Dananeer Mobeen The Millennium Education Alumni and a well-known social media influencer, Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, Founder & CEO of The Millennium Education TME, Amber Qazi Founder of Funky Bake, Farhat Asif Founder President at Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, Fajer Asif Social Entrepreneur, Activist, Global Leader & Key Influencer, Noreena Shams Sports Person, Tahira Malik Psychotherapist, Sabina Zakir Director The Millennium Education and many more.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, a staunch advocate for women empowerment, acknowledged and appreciated the women in The Millennium Education across Pakistan and in the community. He recognised the tremendous efforts the women and girls are putting in building the society and said women’s full and effective participation and leadership in all areas of life drives progress for everyone and leads to progressive and happy communities.

Faisal Mushtaq’s extraordinary leadership, expertise and dedication have supported the cause of women empowerment in TME by being the biggest sponsors of women professional development and training.

The famous social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen (Pawri ho rahe hai) and alumni of The Millennium Education, talked about how women can make an impact using the social media and shared a special message for her teachers at The Millennium Education on this special day.