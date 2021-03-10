close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2021

Sexagenarians’ COVID-19 vaccination starts today

Lahore

LAHORE:Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab, has directed all divisional commissioners to operationalise vaccination centres for COVID-19 vaccination of population above 60 years of age with effect from Wednesday (today). Over 7 million individuals will be vaccinated across Punjab. Around 104 locations were identified by district administrations for CVCs and staff as designated by District Health Authorities has been trained by EPI Programme.

