Human Rights ministry, Lifebuoy Shampoo partners to Raise Stronger Daughters

ISLAMABAD: Today, Lifebuoy Shampoo has announced its partnership with the Ministry of Human Rights with TumMazbootHo – a campaign that aims to inspire women to raise stronger daughters for Pakistan, while empowering them to take a stand against domestic violence.

Launched on International Women’s Day, Lifebuoy Shampoo’s campaign with the Ministry of Human Rights, showcases the strength of bond that mothers share with daughters and highlights the influence of education in protecting future generations of girls from vulnerability.

The message created by Lifebuoy is a powerful insight into the mind of a young girl who observes the suffering of her mother and understands that she can rise above such circumstances through an education. The film ends with awareness about the Ministry of Human Right’s helpline for people to seek help against domestic abuse.

Dr. Shireen Mazari, Federal Minister of Human Rights for Pakistan, shared her remarks on the partnership, “Every woman has a right to safety and a life free of violence. To support women facing domestic violence, the Ministry of Human Rights has launched a free, nationwide helpline 1099 to seek help against domestic abuse. Through our partnership with Unilever Pakistan, we hope that our efforts reach to a widespread audience and help millions of young girls who dream of a safe and equal future.”*****