IHC attack case: ATC grants bail to IHCBA president

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday granted bail to two lawyers arrested in the Islamabad High Court and sessions court attack case and refused bail to three other lawyers. Raja Zahid Mahmood, Latif Khosa and Raja Rizwan Abbasi appeared before the court on behalf of the arrested lawyers and gave arguments. The court reserved its verdict and later granted bail to IHCBA President Raja Zahid Mehmood and Zafar Khokhar on surety bonds of Rs50,000 each. Three other lawyers including Asadullah, Khurram Farrukh and Faisal Nawaz were denied bail.