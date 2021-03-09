Khalilzad, Gen Scott Miller call on Gen Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ here on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security and ongoing Afghan reconciliation process came under discussion. The visiting delegation greatly appreciated Pakistanâ€™s role in the ongoing peace process. Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, Director General ISI, was also present.