close
Tue Mar 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
March 9, 2021

Khalilzad, Gen Scott Miller call on Gen Bajwa

Top Story

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
March 9, 2021

ISLAMABAD: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ here on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security and ongoing Afghan reconciliation process came under discussion. The visiting delegation greatly appreciated Pakistanâ€™s role in the ongoing peace process. Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, Director General ISI, was also present.

Latest News

More From Top Story