Fixing the system

This refers to the article ‘A rotten system’ (March 5) by Raoof Hasan. Among other things, the writer proudly proclaims the PTI’s forthright stand on corruption and states that his party had expelled 20 of its sitting members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly during the 2018 Senate elections for selling their votes.

Since the party had known that politicians sell their vote, it, after coming into power, should have moved quickly and introduced necessary legislation in a timely manner to prevent such frauds. Instead, the government slept on the issue and woke up just before the recent Senate election, thus not giving enough time to the Supreme Court or the Election Commission to make the process flawless. Now in its third year, the PTI-led government should stop blaming others for all that is going wrong.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi