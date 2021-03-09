close
Tue Mar 09, 2021
Hunger crisis

March 9, 2021

Hundreds of people – including children – sleep every night on an empty stomach. The economic conditions of the country have made it virtually impossible for them to afford daily meals. It is surprising that our government hasn’t done anything about the hunger crisis. Although it has set up several shelter houses, it needs to do a lot more to ensure that every household has access to food.

Javeria Rahim

Karachi

