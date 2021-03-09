Siraj for ban on dowry, luxurious weddings

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq demanded the government put a complete ban on dowry, extravagant marriage expenses and other un-Islamic and anti-constitutional traditions in Pakistani society regarding weddings to help facilitate countless women of poor and middle classes to get married. He demanded protection of women at workplaces and educational institutions.

He was addressing a women rally, Istehkam-e-Khandan-Growth Protection of Family Institution, on International Women’s Day here on Monday along with JI women leaders Dr Samia Raheel Qazi, Dr Zubaida Jabeen and others. Organised by JI women wing in all major cities, the rallies were participated by women from all walks of life. Sirajul Haq said only Islam could guarantee protection and rights to women.

He appealed the nation not to pay attention to the conspiracies launched by a small section of society in the name of women rights. JI women wing, he said, launched the “Protection of Family Institution” campaign on February 11 and it would continue till March 11.

Sirajul Haq criticised the practices of displaying dowry articles and its demand from the groom family. He said depriving women of inheritance, marriage of a woman with Quran, honour killing, Wani and others corrupt practices were still running in society despite legislation against them.

He said Pakistani women and girls were harassed in educational institutional and at workplaces. He demanded the government build separate educational institutions for girls and fix a special amount to girls’ education in budget. He said only a system based on brilliant principles of Quran and Sunnah could address the problems of the country.