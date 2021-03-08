PTI activists stage rally to express solidarity with PM

BAHAWALPUR: Hundreds of PTI activists took out a rally on Sunday to express solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan over getting vote of confidence in the National Assembly.

PTI district president and former ticket-holder for PP-272 Malik Muhammad Asgher Joiya led the rally.

PTI women activists and PTI Women wing office bearers also attended the rally. The rally started from Chowk Fawara and its participants marched through Circular Road and reached Fareed Gate where they raised slogans in favour of Imran Khan.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of the government.

Joiya and PTI City organisation leader Adeel Aslam and others addressed the participants.

Meanwhile, in Bahawalnagar Tiger Force activists also took out PTI solidarity rally from Sutlej Park to Syed Rafique Shah Chowk. The participants raised slogans in favour of Imran Khan.

TWO DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENT: Two motorcyclists died in a road accident near Adda Suiwala Bahawalnagar.

According to Rescue-1122 Bahawalnagar, Muhammad Tahir and his cousin Adnan were moving on a motorcycle when a jeep hit them, leaving them dead on the spot.

YOUTH ELECTROCUTED: A youth was electrocuted on the day of his marriage on Sunday.

Shakeel Ahmad of Donga Bonga, Bahawalnagar, was electrocuted when he was repairing a music instrument and suffered a fatal electric shock.