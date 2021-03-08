Various neurosurgeries conducted at Khairpur Medical College

SUKKUR: The neurosurgery department of Khairpur Medical College offers the facilities of some complicated surgeries, including brain tumor, brain haemorrhage, soine tumor, degenerative spine and hydrocephalus. Reports said the doctors of the department have already conducted 50 plus surgeries, which have never been offered in Khairpur before. Earlier, patients had to go to Karachi to get treatment of such diseases.

It is pertinent to mention that all the surgeries were being done free of cost. An official of the Khairpur Medical College requested the Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, to provide CT scan and MRI machines to reduce the fatality rate in the region as most of fatal accident cases of the National Highway are referred to the Khairpur Medical College as the nearest spot.