Workers union observes Women’s Day

LAHORE:All Pakistan Workers’ Confederation held a conference at Bakhtiar Labour Hall with respect to Women’s Day. Later, they held a walk from Nisbet Road to Lakshmi Chowk in recognition of the contributions of women workers who struggled with men for the right of workers. The workers demanded an end to discrimination of all forms on the basis of gender.