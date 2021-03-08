close
Mon Mar 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 8, 2021

Workers union observes Women’s Day

Lahore

 
March 8, 2021

LAHORE:All Pakistan Workers’ Confederation held a conference at Bakhtiar Labour Hall with respect to Women’s Day. Later, they held a walk from Nisbet Road to Lakshmi Chowk in recognition of the contributions of women workers who struggled with men for the right of workers. The workers demanded an end to discrimination of all forms on the basis of gender.

Latest News

More From Lahore