Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Cloudy weather with scattered rain was witnessed in the city here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. Rain, thunderstorm was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during this period.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Kalam 21, Dir (Upper 19, Lower 06), Pattan 17, Malam Jabba 13, Chitral 10, Saidu Sharif 08, Besham 07, Buner 04, Parachinar, Mirkhani 03, Peshawar, Mohmand Dam 02, Kakul, Mardan, Drosh 01, Okara 03, Kasur 02 and Skardu 01 while snowfall was recorded at Kalam. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -04°C while in Lahore, it was 17.3°C and maximum was 28.2°C.