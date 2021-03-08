Ledecky nabs fourth win at Texas Pro Swim

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Five-time Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky closed out the Pro Swim Series in San Antonio with a dominant victory in the 800m freestyle on Saturday, her fourth win in as many days.
“I wanted to finish the meet on a good note, a positive note, and that’s the best I felt all week,” said Ledecky, who cruised to victory in 8min 13.64sec. “I’m happy to get back in training next week coming off that.”
Leah Smith was a distant second in 8:25.67 and Haley Anderson third in 8:29.15.
The meeting in Texas was Ledecky’s first full-scale long-course competition in a year, and a key step on her path to the US Olympic swimming trials in June and the rescheduled Tokyo Games.
She opened with a victory in the 1,500m free on Wednesday, and also won the 400m and 200m freestyles, events she’ll be aiming for in Tokyo in July.