Two men found dead

Two people were found dead in the metropolis on Sunday. The body of a man was found on the Sea View beach within the limits of the Darakhshan Police Station.

After getting information, police and rescuers reached the scene and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The deceased was identified as 60-year-old Ashraf Masih, son of Rizwan Masih. Police said Ashraf was a resident of Akhtar Colony and drowned while bathing.

Separately, another man was found lifeless near the Native Jetty bridge within the limits of the Jackson Police Station. His body was transported to the Civil Hospital Karachi where the man was identified as 45-year-old Latif, son of Rafiq. Police said the man had apparently died a natural death, but they were investigating to ascertain the cause of death.

Suicide

A 28-year-ol man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Ahsanabad in Gulshan-e-Maymar on Sunday. Site Superhighway police and rescuers reacher the property and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The deceased was identified as Azeem, son of Akram. The family told police the man killed himself over unexplained reasons.