Karachi zoo management ordered to ensure welfare of animals

Sindh’s forest minister on Sunday ordered the management of the Karachi Zoological Gardens to take every step for the welfare of animals, giving their health, housing and hygiene top priority.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Wildlife Bangul Khan Mahar were on a visit to the Karachi zoo, where they were briefed by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation administrator and the zoo director.

Shah informed the media on the occasion that in view of the increasing population and the growing needs of this important sector, the provincial government will help build a bigger safari park spread over thousands of acres in accordance with modern standards, with larger and more appropriate areas for animals.

The minister said that the Karachi zoo is a historical place that was established in the 1870s, adding that it is a place of significant importance in terms of ex situ conservation of wildlife, research, education and recreation.

He said that every year over one and a half million people belonging to different age groups from all over Pakistan visit the Karachi zoo, which plays an important role in raising awareness in a country where a large majority of the public does not have access to the wild.

Shah pointed out that the role of the Karachi zoo in research and education is of significant importance, saying that many research papers by young students of natural sciences take their references from the zoo.

He said that the major issues being faced by zoos all over the world are the lack of space and housing, as well as the presence of visitors, which result in social stress to animals. “There exist sound controversies over these issues.”

On behalf of the provincial government, he expressed commitment to bring improvements in the sector. “For this purpose I am here at the Karachi zoo,” he told the media. “You can see a large number of visitors present today, and they are learning.”

While visiting the brown bear enclosure, the minister was informed that a new, larger enclosure is under construction for the bear. He directed the wildlife department to take blood samples of the bear and submit a report as early as possible.