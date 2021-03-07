KCF deliberates upon civic problems of Karachi

Karachi: A seminar was recently organized on “The Priorities & Solution to the Festering Civic Problems of Karachi by the Karachi Citizens’ Forum at PMA Karachi.

Panel of speakers included Crème de la crème of the top most urban planners of the city, Mr. Arif Hasan, Mr. Farhan Anwar, Mr. Muhammad Toheed, former mayor Karachi Mr. Faheem-uz- Zaman, leading economist Mr. Qaisar Bengali, and Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Shoro of KCF.

The distinguished speakers deliberated upon the festering civic problems and presented their priorities & solutions to end sufferings of the people of this megapolis.

The findings of this seminar will be presented to the authorities who are constitutionally empowered to govern this city.***