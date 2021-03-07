19 nabbed in Mardan raids

MARDAN: District police arrested 19 people, including proclaimed offenders, during search operations on Saturday.

A press release said that during an operation conducted on the directive of DPO Dr Zahidullah Khan, a police team arrested 10 people including two drug dealers in the city area. They also recovered 4 Kalashnikovs, pistol, over 600 bullets, ice drug, and wine.

In other raids in Rustam and Chura areas, the police four proclaimed offenders and three abettors in various crimes were nabbed.

One Kalakov, one shotgun, 3 pistols, bullets, ice and charas were also recovered from the arrestees. Meanwhile, the release said the data of suspects and vehicles was also checked through a digital device.