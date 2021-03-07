close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
March 7, 2021

Security forces kill eight terrorists in NW

Top Story

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
March 7, 2021

MIRANSHAH: Security Forces Saturday killed eight terrorists in two separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) in North Waziristan.

Three Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) commanders were among those killed.

Security forces conducted two separate IBOs in Boya and Dosalli areas of North Waziristan, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

During exchange of fire, eight terrorists â€” including three terrorist commanders Abdul Aneer alias Adil (TTP Toofan group), Junaid alias Jamid (TTP Tariq group) and Khaliq Shadeen alias Rehan (TTP Sadiq Noor group) â€” were killed.

Those killed remained involved in terrorist activities against security forces, law enforcement agencies and locals of the area and recruiting terrorists. The security forces also recovered a huge cache of arms from their hideouts.

Latest News

More From Top Story