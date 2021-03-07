Shiffrin edges Vlhova to win slalom in Jasna

JASNA: American skier Mikaela Shiffrin picked up the 69th World Cup win of her career when she came from behind on the first run to win the slalom event in Jasna on Saturday. The 25-year-old trailed local skier Petra Vlhova by 0.27sec on the first run but produced a superb second run to edge the Slovakian by 0.34sec and claim her 45th World Cup slalom win, but only her second of the season. “That was a really big step,” Shiffrin said. Wendy Holdener was third at 0.52sec. Vlhova still leads the discipline standings but is just 45 points ahead of Shiffrin. The newly-crowned Austrian world champion Katharina Liensberger lies third, a further 25 points back, after finishing fourth.