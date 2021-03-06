University of Peshawar directs students to follow dress code

PESHAWAR: The University of Peshawar has instructed the students to start observing the dress code introduced by the university some eight years ago.

Two separate notifications were issued to this effect on Friday. The first notification is a mere repetition of a similar one issued in March 2013 wherein the female students had been asked to wear white shalwar and kameez of a colour of their choice as well as a white overall and a chest card.

The male students had been directed to wear modest and decent clothes with a chest card.

Another notification specific about female students was also issued. With some addition to the female dress code, the notification reads: “All female students shall wear white shalwar, qameez (colour of their own choice), white scarf/dupatta, white overall with a chest card.”

According to the spokesman for the university, the dress code would lessen the financial burden on the parents.

However, the reissuance of the old notification seems to be a bid to appease the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman, who is chancellor of public sector universities. He has been showing keen interest in introducing dress codes in all the universities, particularly for female students.