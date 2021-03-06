Dacoits looting spree continues in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Dacoits took away cash, cell phones and other valuables in 21 incidents here on Friday.

Dacoits snatched cash and a motorcycle from Shan Ali Civil Lines while Shakeeb and his sister were deprived of Rs 6,500 and gold ornaments at Baghbanpura. Dacoits intercepted Sajjad Ahmed and his son and looted Rs 32,000 at Ferozwala while robbers looted Rs 80,000 and a cell phone from Qasim Ali at Sabzi Mandi. Two armed men entered the house of Ejaz and decamped with cash and other valuables while Farooq was deprived of Rs 7,000 and a gold ornaments at Kotwali.

Three bandits entered the house of Talib Hussain at Bharoki Cheema and looted cash, gold ornaments and cell phones while armed men intercepted Moazzam and snatched Rs 11,000 at Sadar Wazirabad. Thieves took away cash and other valuables from the houses and shops of Atif Ilyas, Rana Afzal, Hamza, Shafiq and Nadeem Iqbal while motorcycles of Amir Hamza, Saleem, Zulfiqar, Usman, Imran, Afzaal, Nasir Ali and Arshad were stolen from different parts of the city.

TRAFFIC SEMINAR: On the direction of Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Asif, a traffic seminar was organised at Badoki Gosain village on Friday.

During eth event, the people were informed about the importance of driving licence while learner’s licences were issued through a police mobile van on the spot. CTO Asif Siddique said that driving without licence was against the law, therefore, it was the duty of the society and especially parents to discourage driving without a licence. He said that traffic police had taken action against 4,100 drivers for not having a licence during the month of February.

CASES AGAINST CRIMINALS: The Punjab Highway Patrol Police during a campaign against crimes got registered 427 cases against criminals and recovered drugs and illegal arms in February. SP Shujat Ali Rana told that the patrolling police teams during checking recovered 13 rifles, 30 pistols and large number of bullets besides recovering 2,110 grams charas and 104 litres liquor from the accused.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide at Ferozwala on Friday.

Yasir ended his life by shooting himself. The motive behind the incident is said to be failure in love marriage.

ACCIDENT: A man died while 10 others sustained injuries in an accident at Wazirabad.

Reportedly, a tractor-trolley collided with a van near Jandiala. As a result, van driver Tanvir Hussain died on the spot while Noreen, Hassan, Sadaqat, Imran, Amir, Bilal, Saleem, Sameer Ahmed, Yousaf and Zohaib received injures.